Edward D. Szerbin, born May 8, 1961, in Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020. He is the son of the late Edward and Delia Szerbin; loving father; brother of Erin Coyne, Gary Szerbin (Mary Lynn), Christopher Szerbin and Victoria King (Douglas). Ed passed away suddenly but peacefully. He was filled with compassion, kindness, wisdom and wit. He was an artist, a musician and an entrepreneur. But most of all, he was the most amazing father who ran his business while staying home and raising his daughters. Ed was adored by his nieces and nephew. "He was the greatest uncle I could have ever asked for"-Fallon, "He had the kindest heart"-Ava, "He never left a room without making someone laugh"-Maura, "He made everyone laugh and smile all the time"-Patrick, "He always had a new joke or trick to make everyone laugh when we got together."-Bridgette. Along with being an amazing father, uncle, and brother, he was also multitalented. Ed received many awards for his academic excellence while growing up. He was selected as team captain to compete on Junior High Quiz, he performed with the Pittsburgh Symphony and his artwork was displayed in the Carnegie Museum of Art. Ed was a graduate of Duquesne University and went on to pursue a financial planning career of 40 years. As an entrepreneur, his greatest joy was always helping his clients. They were more than clients. They became his friends. He had an amazing way of making friends everywhere he went. When he walked into a room, you knew you were going to laugh. Because he was so loved by his siblings, in his memory, please send flowers to your sibling, and tell them how much you love them.



