Edward E. Halula, 93, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, in his home, surrounded by family. Ed was born Feb. 17, 1927, in Marguerite, Pa., to Stephen and Mary (Yarab) Halula. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a kind, caring and compassionate man who always had a positive attitude and a smile for everyone. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Dorothy (Augustine) Halula; four children, Loraine Schuyler, Sandy (Tim) Garrity, Jerry (Mary) Halula and Barbara (Todd) Stelzer; seven grandchildren, Michael (Christine) Schuyler, Philip (Lauren) Schuyler, Nicholas Schuyler, Sarah (Chris) Moorman, Joe Halula, Stephen Stelzer and Brittany (Adam) Meier; seven great-grandchildren, Mason and Drake Schuyler, Jaedyn Wood, Ivo Moorman, Payton, Tristen and Grayson Meier; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Maureen Halula; son-in-law, James Schuyler; eight sisters, Mary Hruby, Catherine Gombita, Anna Sass, Agnes Macey, Sister Mary Scholastica, Elizabeth Halula, Frances Halula and Helen Novotny; and four brothers, Stefan Halula, John Halula, Joseph Halula and Raymond Halula. The family would like to thank the staff of Community Mercy Hospice, especially his care givers, Caroline, Shawna and Monika. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Community Mercy Hospice, 100 W. McCreight Ave., Suite 400, Springfield, OH 45504, or www.communitymercyhospice.org. Due to recent CDC guidelines, a private service will be held for the family. Arrangements are by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.