Edward E. Knupp, 85, of Ligonier, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home. He was born May 12, 1934, in Ligonier, a son of the late King G. and Mary Ruby Knupp. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Walter "Gene" McLean. He was a veteran of the Army and was a minor league pitcher with the New York Yankees. Prior to his retirement, he worked as a farmer on his family farm for many years. Edward enjoyed hunting, baseball, hunting for arrowheads, and campfires with his family. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Catherine Gindlesperger Knupp; three children, Mathew K. (Kimberly L.) Knupp, of Blairsville, Mark W. (Kathleen A.) Knupp, of Blairsville, and Barbara E. (Ronald) Zufall, of Bolivar; six grandchildren, Kayla, Andy, Joel, Nathan, Ron Jr. and Ben; and several stepgreat-grandchildren; five siblings, Ronald "Chip" (Betty) Knupp, Richard "Dick" (Phyllis) Knupp, Donald (Brenda) Knupp, Emma Jean "Sis" Mclean and Merle "Butch" (Penny) Knupp, all of Ligonier; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A funeral service will be held at noon in the funeral home. Interment will follow in West Fairfield Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Excela Health Home Care and Hospice, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 24 to July 25, 2019