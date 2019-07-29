Home

Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
412-372-2100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Service
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Gene H Corl Funeral Chapel
4335 Northern Pike
Monroeville, PA 15146
Edward E. Locke, 87, of Trafford, died Friday, July 26, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia A. Locke; loving father of Cheryl A. Sullenberger (husband Thomas); grandfather of Anthony Castelli and Brandon, Tyler and Lexi Sullenberger; great-grandfather of two; brother of Margaret Locke Andrews (the late Charles), James Locke (Jeanne), Thomas Locke (the late Helen, surviving wife Pat), Norman Locke (Cindy) and the late Rita Locke Kain (the late James); and brother-in-law of Mary Ann Shortley. He was an Army Korean War veteran and retired from Westinghouse Airbrake. Ed enjoyed camping in Ohio, gardening, playing cards and enjoyed music and singing.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. Interment will be private.
www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 29 to July 30, 2019
