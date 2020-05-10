Edward Earnest, 90, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, surrounded by his family at his home, in Greensburg. He was born Aug. 1, 1929, in Greensburg, to Louise Earnest, who preceded him in death. Ed spent many summers as a lifeguard at the YMCA and Idlewild Park prior to graduating from Greensburg High School. Ed married Aldara Streets in 1949 and they had five children, Kathy (Jon) Heckman, Ed (JoAnne) Earnest, Sandra Earnest, Lisa (Jon) Bishop and Betsy Earnest. The family was blessed with eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Ed worked his entire career for Gannett Fleming as a draftsman, and in his spare time loved to help others. As a charter member of the Hempfield Church of Christ, Ed and the other men built the church where it stands today on Hugh Black Road. Ed loved spending time with his family and cherished their annual trip to Ocean City, Md. Ed will most be remembered for his love of a good joke, good music and above all, his family. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private interment will be held at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hempfield Church of Christ, 144 Hugh Black Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, visit www.BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.