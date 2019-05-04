Edward F. Fornataro, 69, of Level Green, passed away suddenly Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Leo and Theresa Fornataro, and his Slovakian father, Stefan Stvartak. He was the beloved husband of 49 years to Linda (Bennett) Fornataro; loving father of Lorie Cuccaro and her husband, Kenneth, and Rainey Ockas and her husband, Thomas; grandfather of Gerald P. Irwin III (Jessica Mattucci); great-grandfather of Gerald P. Irwin IV and Nora Rose Irwin; son in-law of Laura Bennett and the late Howard Bennett; brother of Thomas Fornataro (Donna), Frank Fornataro (Rachael), Renee Sartori and Kimberly Allison; and his Slovakian brothers, Milan (Helena), Pavel (Bozena) and Peter Stvartak; nephew of Joe Duran (Jean) and Margaret Figurova; brother in-law of Sonny Mitchell; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike, 412-372-2100. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 444 St. John St., Plum Borough. Everyone please meet at the church. Interment will follow in Plum Creek Cemetery.

