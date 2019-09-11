Home

Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
(724) 537-7766
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Frederick Funeral Home, Inc. - Latrobe
1543 Ligonier Street
Latrobe, PA 15650
View Map
Edward F. Gower


1942 - 2019
Edward F. Gower Obituary
Edward F. "Eddie" "Squig" Gower, 76, of Latrobe, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Greensburg, and was a son of the late Hubert M. Gower and Margaret L. (Heacox) Gower. He was a retired repairman for Laurel Food Systems of Greensburg. He was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church and an honorary member of Lloydsville Sportsmen. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Jacob Steven Gower. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolores I. (Horner) Gower; three children, Dennis Gower and his wife Edanna, of Ligonier, Don Gower and his wife Carol E., of Latrobe, and Darlene D. Schmucker, of Latrobe; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three siblings, Hubert Gower and his wife Rosemary, of Chambersberg, Ronald Gower and his wife Ruth Ann, of Blairsville, and Linda Giaccardo and her husband Aldo, of Pleasant Unity; many nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, Mandy the Yorkie.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650. A funeral liturgy will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
To purchase flowers or send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
