Edward F. Skvarch, 79, of Latrobe, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, at Latrobe Hospital. He was born April 4, 1940, in Bobtown, and was raised in Bobtown, the son of the late Edward and Mary Gashie Skvarch. He was the first Boy Scout of Bobtown to become an Eagle Scout. Ed attended West Virginia University and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration. He was a veteran of the Army and served in Berlin, Germany. He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was retired from the Florence Mining Co. of New Florence, where he had worked as manager of safety. Ed was president of three mine rescue teams and was a past president of the Bituminous Coal Safety Association. He later worked as a federal mine inspector for MSHA. Ed had close ties to his Slovenian heritage and enjoyed playing the button box accordion with his daughter, Lori. He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife, Carol Messenger Skvarch; his daughter, Lori Skvarch; and dog, Sophie.

Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Evergreen Memorial Park, Point Marion, with the Rev. Father Francis Frazier officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Point Marion.

