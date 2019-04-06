Home

Edward George Stewart, 54, of Scottdale, passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 500 S. Broadway, Scottdale, with the Rev. Andrew M. Kawecki as celebrant. Arrangements are in the care of GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John's Church. To share an online condolence, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 6, 2019
