Dr. Edward George Wolf, 89, of Marlton, N.J., passed suddenly Monday, April 20, 2020. While born in Jeannette, and living briefly in Pittsburgh and Southampton, Pa., Ed lived for more than 40 years in Indiana, Pa., with Nancy, his devoted wife of 62 years. Ed is survived by his wife, Nancy (Snider); children, Joyce (Wolf) Sardo and Lisa; grandchildren, Juliana, Maxwell, Eric and Alex; sister, Joan Means; and nephew, Jeffrey Means. He was predeceased by mother, Catherine; father, Edward; and son, Mark. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care and direction of MATHIS FUNERAL HOME, Medford, N.J. To view a more detailed obituary, go to www.mathisfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2020.