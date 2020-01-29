|
Edward H. Branzel, 87, of Forest Hills, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of 66 years to Emily Branzel; father of Christina Michaelson (Randy); grandfather of Neil Michaelson; brother of Donald (the late Frances) and the late Richard (surviving wife Marie); son of the late Edward F. and Louise Branzel; brother-in-law of the late Louis DeNillo (Cora), Samuel DeNillo (Joyce) and Linda Bucklew; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. An extraordinarily kind and loving man, Ed was always willing to help anyone. An outdoorsman, he also served his country as a Marine in the Korean War.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at WOLFE MEMORIAL LLC, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church. Everyone please meet at church.
Memorial gifts may be given to Forest Hills Presbyterian Church, 1840 Ardmore Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 29, 2020