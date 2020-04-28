|
Edward H. Lechner Jr., 80, of Rector, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Conemaugh Crichton Rehabilitation Center. He was born Jan. 21, 1940, in Latrobe, a son of the late Edward H. and Anna (Baloga) Lechner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet E. Lechner. He retired after serving 22 years as a master sergeant in the Air Force. He is survived by his two sons, Edward H. Lechner III and Randolph C. Lechner, and a grandson, Nicholas C. Lechner. Private interment will be in the Ligonier Valley Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.