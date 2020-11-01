Edward Haluck, of Jeannette, died Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, in UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was a son of the late Frank and Julia Nolancz Haluck. He was a veteran of the Army, having served during the Korean War. Prior to retirement, he was the owner of Oscars Speedy Car Wash. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church, Jeannette. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Sheila Marie Haluck and Sheila Jane Haluck, and numerous siblings. He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patty" Kelly Haluck; and numerous nieces and nephews. Per Edward's request, all arrangements are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC. is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, visit www.mason-gelder.com
.