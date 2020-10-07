Edward J. Gavlak, 84, of New Stanton, formerly of Acme, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Dec. 4, 1935, in Wyano, a son of the late William J. and Helen S. Kolar Gavlak. Ed was also well-known as "Tater Ed" because he grew and sold potatoes in the area for many years. He was a graduate of the former South Huntingdon Township High School and a veteran of the Army. He was a union carpenter and worked also as an auctioneer. He was a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church. He is survived by his children, Denise M. Gavlak Yemc, of Las Vegas, Nev., Thomas V. Gavlak, of Irwin, Carmen D. Tarasky and her husband, Michael, of New Stanton, and Matthew R. Gavlak, of Missouri; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Anita Fosbrink and her husband, Timothy, of Acme, and Agnes Sikorski and her husband, Roland, of Hobart, Ind.; and one brother, David R. Gavlak and his wife, Lucille, of Hamden, Conn. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Thelma M. Dietz Gavlak, in 2013; a brother, William R. Gavlak and his wife, Eileen; and a son-in-law, Louis Yemc. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., 406 E. Washington St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Friday, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Visitation Roman Catholic Church. Interment will follow in St. Timothy's Cemetery, Smithton. Military honors will be accorded by the Mt. Pleasant American Legion Honor Guard. To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com
.