Edward J. Holmes


Edward J. Holmes, 91, formerly of Vandergrift, died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg. He was born June 15, 1927, in New Brighton, the son of the late Clarence and Clara (Hampe) Holmes. Ed was retired from Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, where he worked as a clerk/supervisor for the PLCB. Surviving are his two sons, Edward P. (Anita) Holmes, of Monessen, and James S. (Gloria) Holmes, of Monroeville; six grandchildren, Erin (Michael) Grabowski, Aimee (Chris) Castor, Bethany (Franklin) Lewis, Erica (Jeff) Jones, Scott (Genesis) Holmes and Daniel Holmes; seven great-grandchildren; a brother, Robert Holmes, of Vandergrift; two sisters, Inez Swartz, of Belleville, Ill., and Jean Holmes, of Vandergrift; and by nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sophie (Mazurek) Holmes, and by two brothers, Bill and Kenny Holmes.
Private funeral services will be held with Rev. Michael J. Crookston officiating followed by entombment in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to DALFONSO-BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC. AND CREMATION SERVICES, 441 Reed Ave., Monessen.
Condolences are accepted for the family at www.dalfonso-billick.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2019
