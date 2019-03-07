Edward J. Iezzi, 82, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. He was born Feb. 18, 1937, in Greensburg, a son of the late Guiseppe and Margaret Occhuizzo Iezzi. Ed was a longtime member of St. Bruno Catholic Church, where he was also the head of maintenance for many years. He was a kind and loving man who touched the lives of many throughout his years. He was well known for his woodworking and beautifully crafted furniture. Ed had the ability to build, fix, make and design anything. Many of his projects are in the homes of family and friends and in St. Bruno Church. He will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph Iezzi Jr. and Robert A. Iezzi, and two sisters, Theresa "Terry" Cerilli and Annette Pritts. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 57 years, Frances M. Panebianco Iezzi; three children, Beth Iezzi (John Noble) and Christopher Iezzi (Lori), all of Greensburg, and Michelle Fichtner (Rob), of North Huntingdon; nine grandchildren, Emily and Nicholas Alwine, Zachary and Annie Iezzi, Catie and Kris Oddo, Alex and Jake Noble and Elly Carr (Dan); a brother, Donald Iezzi (Debra), of Jeannette; and several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Ed from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Parting prayers will be held in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Bruno Church. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Bruno Rosary Altar Society, 1729 Poplar St., South Greensburg, PA 15601. Ed's family has entrusted his care to Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.