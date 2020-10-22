1/1
Edward J. Klimek
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward James Klimek, 81, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 13, 1939, in Barnesboro, Pa., the son of the late Joseph and Virginia Myslivy Klimek. Prior to his retirement, Ed was a tool designer for Westinghouse Electric and the Eaton Corp., both of Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and its choir, a longtime member of the Jeannette Community Band, where he was a very accomplished trombone player. Ed had a passion for the game of golf and participated in many golf leagues and tournaments throughout the years. His most cherished times spent involved Ed attending and following his grandchildren and their many activities. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 wonderful years, Judith (Eichensehr) Klimek; his children, Renee Noble and husband, Scott, of Lehi, Utah, Edward W. Klimek and wife, Sharon, of Greensburg, and Kimberly Sarvadi, of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Siera Noble, Ashley (Josh) Hannah, Aidan and Madysen Klimek, Alex (Rani), Lindsey and Dawson Sarvadi; two great-grandchildren, Mila and Joshua Klimek; a sister, Joan Tomasko, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in the Ascension Church, with Father Alvin Aberion, as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved