Edward James Klimek, 81, of Jeannette, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his residence, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born April 13, 1939, in Barnesboro, Pa., the son of the late Joseph and Virginia Myslivy Klimek. Prior to his retirement, Ed was a tool designer for Westinghouse Electric and the Eaton Corp., both of Pittsburgh. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church, Jeannette, and its choir, a longtime member of the Jeannette Community Band, where he was a very accomplished trombone player. Ed had a passion for the game of golf and participated in many golf leagues and tournaments throughout the years. His most cherished times spent involved Ed attending and following his grandchildren and their many activities. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 wonderful years, Judith (Eichensehr) Klimek; his children, Renee Noble and husband, Scott, of Lehi, Utah, Edward W. Klimek and wife, Sharon, of Greensburg, and Kimberly Sarvadi, of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Siera Noble, Ashley (Josh) Hannah, Aidan and Madysen Klimek, Alex (Rani), Lindsey and Dawson Sarvadi; two great-grandchildren, Mila and Joshua Klimek; a sister, Joan Tomasko, of Greensburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., 228 N. Second St., Jeannette. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday in the Ascension Church, with Father Alvin Aberion, as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Greensburg Catholic Cemetery, Hempfield Township.



