1/1
Edward J. Kuhns III
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Jerome "Ted" Kuhns III, 51, of Youngwood, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He was born Dec. 23, 1968, in Greensburg and was son of Joyce Troy Kuhns, of Greensburg, and the late Edward J. Kuhns II. Ted was an graduate of The Phelps School in Paoli, Pa. He enjoyed working on his motorcycle. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Edward Jr. and Hazel Kuhns and James H. and Frances Troy; an uncle, David Troy; an aunt, Pamela Kuhns; and his cousin, William Colligan. In addition to his mother, Ted is survived by his aunts, Karol Hartman, of Greensburg, and Jean Ann Steiner, of Florida; his cousin, Lois Colligan; his best friend, Dale Aaron; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins, including David Kuhns and family, William Kuhns and family, Francis Kuhns, and Rebecca and Ron Skormisley. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank or ASPCA. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Barnhart Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Barnhart Funeral Home
505 East Pittsurgh Street
Greensburg, PA 15601
7248341421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Barnhart Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved