Edward Jerome "Ted" Kuhns III, 51, of Youngwood, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020. He was born Dec. 23, 1968, in Greensburg and was son of Joyce Troy Kuhns, of Greensburg, and the late Edward J. Kuhns II. Ted was an graduate of The Phelps School in Paoli, Pa. He enjoyed working on his motorcycle. In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandparents, Edward Jr. and Hazel Kuhns and James H. and Frances Troy; an uncle, David Troy; an aunt, Pamela Kuhns; and his cousin, William Colligan. In addition to his mother, Ted is survived by his aunts, Karol Hartman, of Greensburg, and Jean Ann Steiner, of Florida; his cousin, Lois Colligan; his best friend, Dale Aaron; and numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins, including David Kuhns and family, William Kuhns and family, Francis Kuhns, and Rebecca and Ron Skormisley. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank or ASPCA. For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com
