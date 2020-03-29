Home

McCabe Funeral Home
300 West Third Avenue
Derry, PA 15627
(724) 694-2789
Edward J. Reinauer Jr.


1959 - 2020
Edward John Reinauer Jr., 60, of Forbes Road, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, March 25, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones. Ed was born Dec. 12 1959, in Miami, Fla., to Lois (Clawson) Reinauer and Edward John Reinauer Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Laurie Ann (Felbaum) Sherback. He is survived by his wife, Melanie Shaulis Reinauer; and their children, Tonya Reinauer, Samantha Shaffer (Thomas Zielinski), Dennis (Jennifer Shaffer), and Michaela Reinauer; a brother, David Reinauer (Nancy); and his sisters, Cindy Pickering and SueAnn Baker; three grandchildren, Maya and Olivia Reinauer, and Thomas Zielinski; and several nieces and nephews. Ed was love, he loved his friends, his family, and his fur babies. He was a friend forever. He loved taking the boys hunting, and everyone fishing. His Happy Place was Biloxi Beach and the Gulf coast. He also found peace in the woods along streams and near lakes. He was an avid outdoorsman. He also enjoyed dining out with his family. He loved holidays and all other events that brought the family together. Everywhere Pappy went, one of Pap's girls were sure to follow, and his Yilman was his favorite sidekick. Edward got the most pride from knowing his children had grown to be good people. Due to social circumstances, a viewing and a service are not presently possible. A memorial event to honor him will be held at a later date. McCABE FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
