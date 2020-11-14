1/1
Edward J. Rusnica Sr.
1937 - 2020-11-13
Edward J. Rusnica Sr., 82, of Greensburg, died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Edward was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. Ed was born Nov. 24, 1937, in NuMine, Pa., to the late John and Mary (Cwiek) Rusnica. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, Greensburg. In 1961, Ed graduated from Carnegie Institute of Technology (now Carnegie Mellon) with a degree in mechanical engineering. He immediately purchased his first car, a 1961 red and white, fuel-injected Corvette. That began a lifelong love of classic muscle cars. Ed spent eight years in the Air Force Reserve. The love of flying was another passion, and he eventually earned his private pilot's license at age 41. Ed is survived by his wife of 54 years, Carla (Conard) Rusnica; sons, John E. Rusnica and Edward J. Rusnica Jr. (Malinda); and daughter, Dr. Debbie Murdock (Mattson). Also surviving is his sister, Joanne Holleran; and five grandchildren, Edward T. Rusnica, Rylie C. Rusnica, Maxson J. Murdock, Grace M. Rusnica and Carlie S. Murdock; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, John B. Rusnica; and two sisters, Genevieve Rusnica and Elizabeth (Betty) Barlock. Ed retired in 1996 after a 30-year career with Westinghouse Electric Corp., where he held various managerial positions. The family wishes to thank the Latrobe Hospital Hospice program, Dr. Matt Govora and all the nurses who gave Ed special care. Donations may be made to Latrobe Hospital Foundation or Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. There will be no public viewing. Edward's funeral Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral, 300 N. Main St., Greensburg. Arrangements are being handled by KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, Greensburg. For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 14, 2020.
