1/1
Edward J. Shurman
1941 - 2020-10-03
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Shurman, 79, of Gilpin Township, formerly of South Buffalo Township, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born April 15, 1941, in Natrona and was a son of the late Joseph E. and Lottie M. (Bednarz) Shurman. Ed retired from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge in 1995 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Christ the King Roman Catholic Church in Gilpin Township. Ed loved his dogs and enjoyed target shooting, music and playing many different instruments, such as the classical guitar. He is survived by his children, Sheila (Rick) Leech, of Sumter, S.C., Edward J. Shurman Jr., of Bloomsburg, and Greg (Maria) Shurman, of Atlanta, Ga.; son-in-law Robert J. Gibson, of McCandless Township; grandchildren, Joshua Leech, Terrah (Caleb) Mello, Adam Stoelker, Sarah Stoelker, Zachary Gibson, Scott Shurman and Emma Shurman; and by his great-grandchildren, Levi, Chloe and Lily. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Lynn Gibson. Graveside services for Ed will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved