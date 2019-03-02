Edward Joseph Wasil, 77, of Mt. Pleasant, entered into heaven's gates Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at his home. Born Feb. 9, 1942, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Balazira Wasil. He previously worked for Kenametal in Latrobe and Carbide in Irwin. Edward was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United. He was a veteran of the Army. Edward was an avid flea marketer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Renee Mary. Edward is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Dolores; loving daughter, Andrea Wasil; beloved grandson, Alexander Wasil; sister, Jacqueline Regula, of Latrobe; three nephews, Max (Josie), Jeffrey (Sandy) and David (Lori); and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday March 3, 2019, in the JAY A. HOFFER FUNERAL HOME, Norvelt. Vigil service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. Transfer prayers will be at 10:15 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant. He will be laid to rest in St. Florian Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded by the Armbrust Veterans Association.

The family would like to thank Dr. Staffen for his special care. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary