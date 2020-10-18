1/
Edward Kroll
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Kroll, 91, of Herminie, passed away, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born April 2, 1929, in Wendel, a son of the late Joseph and Stella (Sassak) Kroll. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his, son, Edward Jr., three sisters, Sophie, Josephine and Myrtle; five brothers Walt, Joe, John, Stanley and Albert. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Jeannette Glass in the maintenance department. He enjoyed going on fishing trips with his brothers and he loved spending time in his garden; he absolutely loved the outdoors. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lucille (Uhrik) Kroll; two daughters, Donna (Rick) Plassio and Karen Walker, both of Herminie; three special grandchildren, Erica (Wayne) Condie, Ricky Plassio, and Amy (Tom) Markle; great-granddaughter, Breyona Condie; a brother, Pete Kroll, and a sister, Adeline, both of Las Vegas; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Ed will be very sadly missed by his family and friends. There will be no public visitation, per Ed's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home
404 Sewickly Ave
Herminie, PA 15637
724-446-7251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph W Nickels Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved