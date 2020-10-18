Edward Kroll, 91, of Herminie, passed away, Thursday Oct. 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born April 2, 1929, in Wendel, a son of the late Joseph and Stella (Sassak) Kroll. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his, son, Edward Jr., three sisters, Sophie, Josephine and Myrtle; five brothers Walt, Joe, John, Stanley and Albert. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Jeannette Glass in the maintenance department. He enjoyed going on fishing trips with his brothers and he loved spending time in his garden; he absolutely loved the outdoors. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Lucille (Uhrik) Kroll; two daughters, Donna (Rick) Plassio and Karen Walker, both of Herminie; three special grandchildren, Erica (Wayne) Condie, Ricky Plassio, and Amy (Tom) Markle; great-granddaughter, Breyona Condie; a brother, Pete Kroll, and a sister, Adeline, both of Las Vegas; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Ed will be very sadly missed by his family and friends. There will be no public visitation, per Ed's wishes. JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251, is in charge of arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com
