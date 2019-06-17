Edward Lee Long, 93, of Redstone Highlands, Greensburg, formerly of Butler, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019. He was born Feb. 21, 1926, in Vandergrift to the late Barclay I. Long and Helen (Beechey) Long. After graduating in 1944 from Washington Township High School in Apollo, Ed enlisted in the Navy. At basic training, he was accepted into and attended radio school where he became proficient at Morse code, scoring in the top 10 percent of his class. Following his training, Ed was deployed to the Pacific during World War II, where he served as a radioman on the USS Sloat DE-245 and the USS Melvin R. Nawman DE-416. He served our country until June 19, 1946, when he was honorably discharged. In 1951, Ed graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania and became a teacher. While teaching at Franklin Regional, he attended Penn State University, where he earned his master's degree in accounting. Ed taught six years for Franklin Regional, 13 years for Gateway, and then finished his teaching career at Butler County Community College. He taught accounting at BCCC for 14 years in the same department as his wife, Shirley (Walker) Long. After retirement, Ed and Shirley spent many happy years traveling between Florida and Pennsylvania to spend time with friends and family. They even learned to clog! Many wonderful memories were made in their travels across the country. Some favorite trips were: Williamsburg, New Orleans and a cruise on the Mississippi Delta Queen. After becoming a widower, Ed filled his time with friends, family and volunteer work. He volunteered at Excela Health in Latrobe and Charter Oak Church in Greensburg. Ed also enjoyed attending the Delmont Community Band practices and shows with his good friend, Chuck Amadee. Ed was a member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church in Greensburg. He was also a member of Post No. 249 VFW, the American Legion, and the Escort Sailors Association. Ed is survived by his daughter, Terry L. Zorch (Michael Zorch), of Greensburg; and a son, John D. Leslie, of Pittsburgh. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Kari Iacono, Rebecca (Chan) Pich, Laura (Matt) McDermit, and Michael D.(Megan) Zorch; also four great-grandchildren, Jordan Iacono, Emma and Peyton Pich, and Connor Zorch. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley A. (Walker) Long, who passed away in 2008.

There will be no public viewing, and burial will be private at Butler County Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Frye Farm Road, Greensburg. Full military honors will be provided by American Legion No. 981 Honor Guard. THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Shirley Walker Long Ed Long Scholarship Fund. (Butler County Community College Education Foundation, P.O. Box 1203, Butler, PA 16003-1203), or to a .