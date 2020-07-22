1/1
Edward L. Smith
1933 - 2020
Edward Lewis Smith, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greensburg. He was born Saturday, Nov. 11, 1933, in Latrobe, the son of the late Albert S. and Elsie Kuhn Smith. He lived in Latrobe all of his life. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe. Ed was an avid runner and bicyclist, enjoyed all sports especially softball and basketball, not only as a spectator but also a very active participant. He is survived by his daughter, Leeann O'Connor, of Peachtree City, Ga.; his son, Scott Smith and his wife, Stephanie, of Virginia; five grandchildren, Bryan, Katlyn, Katie, Megan and Reilly; his sisters, Jean C. Gallagher and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe, and Carol Reiner and her husband, Mark, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann McDivitt Smith, in 2018; and a brother, Donald Smith. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all funeral arrangements are private. Interment will be held at Unity Cemetery in Latrobe. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 22, 2020.
July 22, 2020
Growing up in Latrobe during my teen years I would frequently interact with Eddie to talk sports and play basketball at the Eagles or local playgrounds. Eddie was a great guy and I'm saddened to hear of his passing. Dave Washburn
David Washburn
Friend
July 22, 2020
Sorry to hear that Ed has passed. Sympathy to his family and friends.
Jay Bigley
Acquaintance
