Edward Lewis Smith, 86, of Latrobe, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Greensburg. He was born Saturday, Nov. 11, 1933, in Latrobe, the son of the late Albert S. and Elsie Kuhn Smith. He lived in Latrobe all of his life. He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Latrobe. Ed was an avid runner and bicyclist, enjoyed all sports especially softball and basketball, not only as a spectator but also a very active participant. He is survived by his daughter, Leeann O'Connor, of Peachtree City, Ga.; his son, Scott Smith and his wife, Stephanie, of Virginia; five grandchildren, Bryan, Katlyn, Katie, Megan and Reilly; his sisters, Jean C. Gallagher and her husband, Jim, of Latrobe, and Carol Reiner and her husband, Mark, of Latrobe; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann McDivitt Smith, in 2018; and a brother, Donald Smith. Due to public health concerns and our concerns for our families, all funeral arrangements are private. Interment will be held at Unity Cemetery in Latrobe. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ed's memory to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 331 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.