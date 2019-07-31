|
|
Edward L. Titterington, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at 3:45 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence. Ed was born April 20, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant and was a son of the late Harvey K. and Garnett (Bower) Titterington. Ed graduated from Southmoreland High School, class of 1975, and was employed as a truck driver with Frontier Construction in Jones Mill. He was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church in Scottdale and Hecla Volunteer Fire Department, formerly serving as chief. Ed enjoyed NASCAR races and steam engine trains. Ed will be sadly missed by his loving family: his wife, Lori K. (Mott) Titterington; his son, Rob "Robbie" Titterington (Lauren Jones), of Greensburg; his two stepdaughters, Jenea Craig, of Pittsburgh, and Marissa Craig, of Mt. Pleasant; his brother, Harvey Titterington (Becky), of Scottdale; his two sisters, Sandy Leonard (Tim), of Alverton, and Joyce Byers (Dave), of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepson, Matthew Craig.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale (724-887-5300 / www.fergusonfunerals.com / GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278). Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home chapel where funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday with Pastor Kathy Barnhart officiating.
Love Lasts Forever!
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 31, 2019