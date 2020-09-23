1/1
Edward M. Kastriba
1985 - 2020-09-21
Edward Michael Kastriba, 35, of North Huntingdon, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. He was born Feb. 5, 1985, in McKeesport and was the son of late Albert Joseph Kastriba and Donna Marie (David) Karsnak Pandullo, of North Huntingdon. Edward was a proud graduate of Norwin High School, Westmoreland Community College and the University of Pittsburgh. He worked as a financial analyst for the University of Pittsburgh and also was owner of Heavy Weight Baits LLC. Edward was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. Most importantly, he loved being a dad and spending time with and coaching his son, Aiden, in various sporting teams, as well as playing fantasy football and video games together. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his son, Aiden George Kastriba, and Aiden's mother, Tina Bassell of North Huntingdon; brothers, Albert J. (Rose), of Ambridge, and Benjamin (Samantha) Kastriba, of North Huntingdon; sister, Carley Shearer, of North Huntingdon; niece, Emma; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Joan Karsnak, and grandmother, Amy Lysle. Friends are welcome from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director. A Mass of divine liturgy will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at St. Mary's Romanian Church, 318 26th St., McKeesport, PA 15132, with Father Alex Wroblicky officiating. Inurnment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, North Versailles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Aiden's name to the family. Condolences may be made at GilbertFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
SEP
26
Liturgy
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Romanian Church
Funeral services provided by
Gilbert Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. - White Oak
1638 Lincoln Way
White Oak, PA 15131
(412) 672-6322
