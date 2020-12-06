Edward Melvin Simpson was welcomed home by his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Ebensburg. The sixth of 10 children of Thomas and Mary (Sickles) Simpson, he was born Sept. 27, 1938, in Smock. Following his service in the Navy, he worked for Eastman Kodak in Rochester, N.Y. After his retirement, he enjoyed working as a courier for a law firm in Rochester before retiring to Venice, Fla. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four of his siblings, infant twins, brother, Richard Simpson, and sister, Gayle Durst. He will be greatly missed by his three sons, Todd Simpson (Robin), of Latrobe, Stephen Simpson, of Hilton, N.Y., and Troy Simpson, of Fort Mill, S.C. Also surviving are his brothers, Thomas Simpson (Allegra), and David Simpson (Anita); sisters, Delores Marx, Alice Estabrook (Leland), and Lois Butler; grandchildren, Ashley Dukat (Jeff), Hayley Leach (Sam), Brynn Mott (Nate), and Taylor, Reagan, Spencer, Amanda and Chase Simpson, and Kaitlin and Linnea Tyrell; two great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to count. Ed will be remembered for his compassion for others, his love of Jesus, and the beautiful voice with which he sang the hymns he learned as a young man growing up in the Free Methodist Church. He was a caring son, father, grandfather, and friend. Until his decline due to Lewy body dementia, he lived his retirement years to the fullest, enjoying the Florida sunshine with his special friend, Susan, visiting with family around the country, singing in church and community choirs, and serving as an usher at a local theater. Due to current health concerns and family members being spread across several states, there will be no viewing. The family hopes to hold a memorial service for Ed when conditions allow. FREDERICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, is entrusted with arrangements. Memorial contributions in Ed's name can be made to Revere Free Methodist Church, 140 Ash St., Uledi, PA 15484 or Honor Flight Rochester Inc., P.O. Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com
.