Edward M. Smith, 60, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 15, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, a son of Edward H. Smith, of Waynesburg, and Mary Jane Shaw, of Greensburg. Ed was a computer-aided drafter and worked in manufacturing. He was a veteran serving with the Army. Ed was a music lover, enjoyed playing his guitar, and was Led Zeppelin's number 1 fan. Ed also was an avid outdoorsman, had a "heart of gold," and was a friend to all. In addition to his parents, Ed is survived by his loving wife, Jodi A. Smith; sisters, Elizabeth M. Griffin and companion, Stan Morgan, Margaret Jane Dicken and fiance, David McNally, and Damaris Shaw, all of Greensburg; a nephew, Robert Allen Griffin II; and nieces, Leah Elizabeth Gustafson, Rachael Nicole Griffin and Christine Lee Griffin. There will be no public visitation. Ed's funeral service and interment in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township, were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are entrusted with arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.