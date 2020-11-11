1/
Edward M. Smith
1960 - 2020
Edward M. Smith, 60, of Ligonier, passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born Oct. 15, 1960, in Toledo, Ohio, a son of Edward H. Smith, of Waynesburg, and Mary Jane Shaw, of Greensburg. Ed was a computer-aided drafter and worked in manufacturing. He was a veteran serving with the Army. Ed was a music lover, enjoyed playing his guitar, and was Led Zeppelin's number 1 fan. Ed also was an avid outdoorsman, had a "heart of gold," and was a friend to all. In addition to his parents, Ed is survived by his loving wife, Jodi A. Smith; sisters, Elizabeth M. Griffin and companion, Stan Morgan, Margaret Jane Dicken and fiance, David McNally, and Damaris Shaw, all of Greensburg; a nephew, Robert Allen Griffin II; and nieces, Leah Elizabeth Gustafson, Rachael Nicole Griffin and Christine Lee Griffin. There will be no public visitation. Ed's funeral service and interment in Jeannette Memorial Park, Penn Township, were private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette are entrusted with arrangements.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
sue smail - clopp
Classmate
November 10, 2020
I am so deeply sorry, Ed was one of my best friends, we grew up mostly in our teen years together and stayed close through out the years, my heart just aches at the thought of his passing, to Jodi, please stay strong, I will forever miss my dear friend and our parties and shows at the Palace Theater, a better, kinder man than Ed I will never know. You will be truly missed. My sincere condolences to Ed’s family and Jodi should you need anything, please don’t hesitate to reach out, Ed had a lot of friends, we loved him very much, he was our brother.
Thomas & Jeanne Hoburn
Friend
November 10, 2020
Rest in peace my friend, my best man. Love ya forever
Paul Kubicek
Friend
