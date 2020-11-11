I am so deeply sorry, Ed was one of my best friends, we grew up mostly in our teen years together and stayed close through out the years, my heart just aches at the thought of his passing, to Jodi, please stay strong, I will forever miss my dear friend and our parties and shows at the Palace Theater, a better, kinder man than Ed I will never know. You will be truly missed. My sincere condolences to Ed’s family and Jodi should you need anything, please don’t hesitate to reach out, Ed had a lot of friends, we loved him very much, he was our brother.

Thomas & Jeanne Hoburn

Friend