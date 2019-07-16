Edward Nicholas Druga, 86, of White Oak, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 13, 1932, in Duquesne and was the son of the late Jan and Susan (Homol) Druga. Edward was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Duquesne and was a retired machinist from US Steel Homestead Works "Big Shop." He was an Army veteran, serving during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife, JoAnne (Condrick) Druga; sons, Mark Edward (Carol) Druga, of Elizabeth Township, Matthew Edward (Deborah) Druga, of Glassport, and John Edward (Lisa) Druga, of Vanderbilt; daughter, Maureen (Chas) DeStefano, of Penn Township; brother, John Druga, of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Nicholas (Danielle) Druga, Casey (Jim) Little, Joshua (Brittany) Druga, Jacob (Christine) Druga, Samantha DeStefano, Alexa DeStefano and C.J. DeStefano, Joseph Druga, Gus Druga, and Zeb Druga; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Hayden, Andrew and Charlie Ann; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister, Agnes Druga.

Visitation and funeral services are private. Private entombment with military honors will be at Twin Valley Memorial Park Mausoleum, Delmont. Arrangements are by GILBERT FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC. 1638 Lincoln Way, White Oak, 412-672-6322, Troy J. Gilbert, director.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at 412-261-4115. Condolences may be made at Gilbertfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 16, 2019