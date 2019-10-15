Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Billick Funeral Home, Inc - Monessen
1415 Marion Avenue
Monessen, PA 15062
(724) 684-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Robert A. Billick Funeral Home, Inc - Monessen
1415 Marion Avenue
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robert A. Billick Funeral Home, Inc - Monessen
1415 Marion Avenue
Monessen, PA 15062
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
St. John the Divine Russian Orthodox Church.
Interment
Following Services
Grandview Cemetery
Monessen, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Dacko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward P. Dacko


1931 - 06
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward P. Dacko Obituary
Edward Paul Dacko, 88, of Monessen, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in Monessen on June 28, 1931, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Susan Scrip Dacko. Ed was a Monessen High School graduate, 1949; a graduate of Duquesne University, class of 1953, with a B.S. degree; and he obtained his master's degree in 1960 in public school music. He taught music for Bentworth and Belle Vernon school districts until his retirement in 1991. He also taught private lessons at Trombino's Music Center. He was an Army veteran and served with the First Infantry Division in Germany as the first chair trombonist. He was a member of St. John the Divine Russian Orthodox Church and its choir, the PSEA, Pittsburgh Musician Union Local 471, PNA, Croatian Club and the 1190. He played bass with the Benny Benak Orchestra and Bobby Earl Orchestra at Lakeview Country Club. He also played with Graham Grubb, Frankie Carroll and Doc Stewart bands. He also played trombone with Mike Borello, Frank Patera, Frankie Barr and the Larry Faith Orchestra at the former Vogue Terrace, McKeesport, and the Horizon Room at the Pittsburgh Airport. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Owens Dacko; a granddaughter, Michelle Ondulick; sisters, Mary and Helen Dacko; and brothers, Stephen, William, John, George and Andrew Dacko. He is survived by a daughter, Eloise Ondulick and her husband Eloy Ramirez, of Belle Vernon. He is also survived by a cherished friend, Lois Kelvingtom.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen, www.billicksfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in St. John the Divine Russian Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now