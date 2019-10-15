|
Edward Paul Dacko, 88, of Monessen, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born in Monessen on June 28, 1931, he was a son of the late John Sr. and Susan Scrip Dacko. Ed was a Monessen High School graduate, 1949; a graduate of Duquesne University, class of 1953, with a B.S. degree; and he obtained his master's degree in 1960 in public school music. He taught music for Bentworth and Belle Vernon school districts until his retirement in 1991. He also taught private lessons at Trombino's Music Center. He was an Army veteran and served with the First Infantry Division in Germany as the first chair trombonist. He was a member of St. John the Divine Russian Orthodox Church and its choir, the PSEA, Pittsburgh Musician Union Local 471, PNA, Croatian Club and the 1190. He played bass with the Benny Benak Orchestra and Bobby Earl Orchestra at Lakeview Country Club. He also played with Graham Grubb, Frankie Carroll and Doc Stewart bands. He also played trombone with Mike Borello, Frank Patera, Frankie Barr and the Larry Faith Orchestra at the former Vogue Terrace, McKeesport, and the Horizon Room at the Pittsburgh Airport. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Edna Owens Dacko; a granddaughter, Michelle Ondulick; sisters, Mary and Helen Dacko; and brothers, Stephen, William, John, George and Andrew Dacko. He is survived by a daughter, Eloise Ondulick and her husband Eloy Ramirez, of Belle Vernon. He is also survived by a cherished friend, Lois Kelvingtom.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at ROBERT A. BILLICK FUNERAL HOME INC., Grand Boulevard and Marion Avenue, Monessen, www.billicksfuneralhome.com. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday in St. John the Divine Russian Orthodox Church. Interment will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Monessen.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2019