Edward P. Grabb
1959 - 2020
Edward. P. Grabb, 61, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born April 16, 1959, in Jeannette, the son of the late Walter and Martha (Creswell) Grabb, of Jeannette. Ed was a senior field service engineer for 40 years. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Linda Schmidt Grabb; two children, a daughter, Amanda Bernard aka his "Baby Duck" and her husband, Matthew, of Greensburg, and a son, Edward M. "Eddie" Grabb and fiancee, Angela Komoroski; two grandsons, Blake and Mason Bernard; granddogs, Gracie, Perseus and Bailey; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the best devoted husband, father and Pap Pap. He was loved by all of his family and nieces and nephews more than he could imagine. He could fix anything and everything and build whatever you wanted. He was a loyal, kindhearted friend and co-worker. He was an avid shooter and computer tech. He was part of several local bands over the years either playing or running sound. Ed gave joy to everyone that listened to his music. Being a part of a band was the perfect way for him to give more than he ever wanted in return. His musical family will forever remember his kindness, talent and most of all his friendship. His wife, children, grandchildren, family and friends will miss him immensely. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the KEPPLE-GRAFT FUNERAL HOME, 524 N. Main St., Greensburg. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in the funeral home with Pastor Stephen Parfitt officiating. Everyone is asked to please wear a mask and social distance. Interment will follow in the Twin Valley Memorial Park. For online condolences and information, please visit www.kepplegraft.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
OCT
16
Service
01:30 PM
Kepple-Graft Funeral Home,
October 14, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Gregory Komoroski
