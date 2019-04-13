Edward P. Kiral, 72, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Edward was born May 1, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of the late John and Pauline Uhrin Kiral. Edward was a member of Visitation Roman Catholic Church, Mt. Pleasant, and was formerly employed by Robertshaw Controls Co., New Stanton, and was an independent truck driver. He was a 1964 graduate of Hurst High School and a lifetime member of the Mt. Pleasant Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Fireman's Club and American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant. Ed was enlisted for six years in the Army Reserve. Surviving are his wife, Karen Jankowski Kiral; children, Michael Kiral and Marcie Keefer (Larry), of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Shawn Keefer and Justin Kiral; and great-grandchildren, Addison and Avery Keefer and Gwinevera Kiral. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Kiral.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at SALOOM-REGA FUNERAL SERVICE, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, with the Rev. Richard J. Kosisko officiating. Interment with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post 446 Mt. Pleasant will follow in Visitation Cemetery. Members of the Mt. Pleasant VFD will meet at 6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Please visit Ed's online memorial at www.saloom-rega.com to sign the condolence guestbook. Richard Rega, funeral director. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary