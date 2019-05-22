|
Edward Raymond Gumm, 95, of North Huntingdon, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. He was born Sept. 13, 1923, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Leo and Mary Elizabeth (Zagoda) Gumm. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. Edward was a World War II Navy veteran that went on to own the Allegheny Bindery Corporation in Bloomfield before retiring. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death his wife of more than 71 years, Thelma Gumm; daughter, Marion Gumm; sister, Rosemary Twigg; and brother, William Gumm. He is survived by children, Dr. Edward A. (Nancy) Gumm and Joanne (Daniel) McCabe; grandchildren, Scott (Shannon) Peters, Justin Gumm, Kristin (Justin) Kasprzak and Mindy (Tim) McCabe; great-grandchildren, Mason and Marlee Kasprzak; and nieces and nephews.
Services are private. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 22 to May 23, 2019