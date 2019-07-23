Home

Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
(724) 744-2721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home Inc
3343 Rte 130
Harrison City, PA 15636
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Colman Parish
Turtle Creek, PA
Edward R. Haldie


1955 - 2019
Edward R. Haldie Obituary
Edward Robert Haldie, 64, of Penn Township, formerly of Turtle Creek, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was born May 18, 1955, in Pittsburgh to the late Edward and Elizabeth (McWilliams) Haldie. Edward is survived by his beloved wife, Beth (Montgomery) Haldie; loving children, Edward Allan Haldie and Heather Mae Haldie; sisters, Rae Ryan, Mary (Bob) Wesoloskie, and Carol (Chris) Rutledge; many adoring nieces and nephews; and his beloved family dog, Dakota. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Beth (Ken) Jurgovsky. Ed retired as a tool and die maker with General Motors Fisher Body Plant, where he was a proud committeeman and member of the UAW Union. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed playing cards. Ed was a loving and gentle man who will long be remembered and missed by his family and friends.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at St. Colman Parish, Turtle Creek. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on July 23, 2019
