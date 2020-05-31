Edward R. Harris
1947 - 2020
Edward R. "Ed" Harris, 73, of Washington Township, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Born Feb. 4, 1947, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Gerald and Norma (Keibler) Harris. Ed was a 1964 graduate of Plum High School and proudly served our country with the Army, including a tour in Vietnam in 1966. He worked as a cable splicer for Verizon for many years, retiring in 2002. Ed was a member of the Vandergrift VFW Post 566 and the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and boating. Ed is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Barbara E. (Sobzack) Harris; daughter, Julie A. Wilson, of Washington Township; son, Michael E. (Elecia) Harris, of Oil City, Pa.; grandchildren, Kayla Wilson, Andrew Harris, Colin Wilson, Nathan Harris and Quentin Wilson; brothers, Ronald (Darlene) Harris, of Washington Township, and James Harris, of Bell Township; a sister, Cathy Cessna, of Bell Township; sister-in-law, Carole (Vincent) Talarico, of Delmont; brothers-in-law, David (Marge) Sobzack, of Pittsburgh, and Kenneth (Yvonne) Sobzack, of Castle Rock, Colo.; and many nieces and nephews. A celebration of life honoring Ed's life will take place at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020. For more information on the service, please email mharris@theautogiant.net. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
