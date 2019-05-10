Edward R. Skuhrovec, 72, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully, in the home he grew up in, according to God's plans as the family had hoped for, Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born March 12, 1947, in McKeesport, he was one of two sons, along with his brother, Rudy, of Rudolph and Mildred (Pfiefer) Skuhrovec. Edward was a music and sports lover from an early age. As a member of the first graduating class of Port Vue-Liberty High School (now South Allegheny), he was in the band for eight years, serving as head drummer for five, and was a member of the 1965 WPIAL Section 14 championship baseball team. After graduation, he began his career of 50 years, for US Steel at Homestead and Clairton, as a member of the United Steelworkers Union Nos. 1397 and 1557, and also as a member of the Boilermakers Union No. 154. His work was interrupted only by his enlistment in the Navy, where he proudly served as a controlman on board the USS Ranger CVA 61 during the Vietnam War at the Gulf of Tonkin. After the Navy and coming back to work as a maintenance welder at Homestead, he married Yvonne Zoscak, beginning 44 wonderful years of marriage. They had two sons, Todd and Jim, who gave them a grandson, five granddaughters, and even a great-granddaughter. Spending time with them, playing in the yard or taking walks, was the happiest time of Edward's life. In 1969, he started coaching for the Port Vue Athletic Association Pony League for six years and, after moving with his family to North Huntingdon, coached for 14 more with the North Huntingdon NCAA and PAL. He was also a devout and active member of Faith Lutheran Church in White Oak. In his spare time, he enjoyed oldies music, dancing with Yvonne, and, one of his biggest thrills, getting to drive a NASCAR stock car at Dover Downes Raceway. Toward the end, doctors said he wouldn't leave the hospital in August of 2018. Defying those odds, Edward and Yvonne were able to take two more trips to North Carolina to see family and were able to enjoy a high quality of life to the end. On Sept. 24, 2018, Ed was able to fortuitously go, after a promise by Yvonne, to spend his last days in the house he grew up in. And that's where he passed, after seeing his grandchildren, dinner with his wife, and a trip to Walmart: as Yvonne said, exactly what he wanted. The family would like to give a special thanks to all of the support and help from Allegheny Health Network Hospice, especially Kathy, Leigh, Jackie, Aaron and Chaplain Tony. Also, a huge thank you to Ed's Rite Aid girls, Sam, Kathy, Brenna, Jackie, Vanessa "911," and Mary: always a loving welcome. And last but not least, Pastor Mike Ryan was the family's strength, rock and support through this hard-fought battle, helping with his prayers for divine Intervention.

Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, and from 10 a.m. until a noon funeral service Monday, May 13, 2019, in the DANIEL F. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 4504 Walnut St., Versailles Borough, McKeesport, PA 15132, 412-678-3454, with Pastor Mike Ryan officiating. Interment will be private at the request of the family.

www.bekavacfuneralhome.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary