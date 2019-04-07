Edward R. Wojtaseski, P.E., beloved husband, father, grandfather and five-year resident of the Grande Dunes Section of Myrtle Beach, S.C. and formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was an Army veteran and graduated from Penn State University with degrees in art, history and civil engineering. He was the district bridge engineer for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for 25 years and retired in 2006 to sunny, beautiful Myrtle Beach. Eddie always commented about our "South Carolina Blue Sky." Ed was a skilled craftsman, woodworker and artist, and created many beautiful pieces of art and stunning projects. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Wendee "Dee" Meighan; son, Richard and wife, Tori; brother, Frank and wife, Rose Marie; sister, Peggy Mosco and husband, Ralph; and three grandchildren, Cody Meighan and Reese and Carter Wojtaseski. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Edward and Margaret (Shimo) Wojtaseski; sister, Theresa; and two brothers, Donald and James. Eddie will be greatly missed by his devoted wife and loved ones.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at McMILLAN-SMALL FUNERAL HOME, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572.

Send messages to the family at www.msfh.net. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary