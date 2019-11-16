Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Edward S. Macey


1928 - 05
Edward S. Macey Obituary
Edward S. "Skippy" Macey, 91, of Irwin, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, surrounded by his children and grandchildren, following a long struggle of ill health. He was born May 2, 1928, in McKeesport, to parents Joseph Macey and Mary (Visdosh) Macey, one of seven siblings. It warms the hearts of his children, Edward A. (Kaypee Soh) Macey, Patricia (Tim) McCelland, Diana Macey, Joanie (Jason Shickel) Macey and Tammy (Aaron) Brentzel, knowing he'll be greeted by the love of his life, Joan Macey, along with parents and siblings that have all passed before him. He will be deeply missed by his 12 grandchildren, Ryan, Matthew, Tracy, Kristi, Katie, Jessica, Staci, Shana, Joey, Maddy, Gracie and Noraa; and seven great-grandchildren, Dylan, Lily, Jaide, Emmah, Jovi, Maci and Bentlee Jo; along with dear friends, Robert and Patricia Bergamasco. A joy for all the family of recent years was gifting Skippy with lottery scratches for birthdays, holidays or just to see the smile on his face when he wasn't feeling his best, Scratching away, anticipating a big winner, including the night before his passing, he was still scratching away one last time surrounded by smiles, tears and lots of love. He loved sharing a favorite song, "Mother's Mansion is Higher than Mine," and surrounded by family, he sang his favorite verse one final time: "I've a mansion high prepared for me 'twas built by hands divine But I know my mother's mansion is higher than mine." "Forever in our hearts," Eddie, Patty, Diana, Joanie and Tammy.
Respecting their father's request, there will not be a public memorial service. The family will be taking this time to grieve privately with a ceremony at Irwin Union Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest beside his beloved Joan. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
If you would like to honor Skippy, a very proud Army veteran, serving during the Korean War, the family suggests a contribution to the Korean War Veterans Association at www.kwva.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 16 to Nov. 28, 2019
