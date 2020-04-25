Home

Edward S. Overly


1935 - 2020
Edward S. Overly Obituary
Edward S. Overly, 85, of Hunker, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020. He was born March 11, 1935, in Mt Pleasant, the son of the late Merle and Clara (Melko) Overly. Edward served in the Korean War and served more than 10 years in the Army. He spent two years on the force as a Washington D.C. police officer. He worked 20 years at ITE and 10 years as a supervisor at the state correctional facility in Greensburg. He is survived by his children, Thomas Overly, of Hunker, Suzan Petroy (Bruce), of Bloomsburg, and Kevin Overly, of Hunker; his grandchildren, Adam, Steven and Taylor Jane; his siblings, Gloria Mae Firmstone (George), of Mt. Pleasant, Nancy Jane Allison, of Tarrs, Floyd Overly (Claudia), of Mt. Joy and Randy Overly (Sue), of Mt Pleasant. In addition to his parents, Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Shuey) Overly; his son, Edward R. Overly; his siblings, infant sister, Martha Overly, Joseph Overly, Merle W. Overly, James W. Overly, David R. Overly and Clara P. McCabe. Due to the health concerns and recommendations, services will be private. Arrangements are by the C. RICHARD McCAULEY FUNERAL HOME INC., 101 S, Fourth St., Youngwood. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.
