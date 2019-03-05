Home

Edward Sebeck
Edward "Ed" Sebeck, 70, of Scottdale (East Huntingdon Township), passed away suddenly Friday, March 1, 2019, in West Nipissing, Ontario Canada, of natural causes while on his way to Lake Temagami for his annual ice fishing trip. Ed was born May 11, 1948, in Mt. Pleasant, son of the late Albert and Marie (Babura) Sebeck. He married Clara Erwin Sebeck June 17, 1972. Ed was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was employed as a machinist at Precision Defense in North Huntingdon and at Kin-Tech, in Irwin. A graduate of Southmoreland High School, Class of 1966, he also studied at Westmoreland County Community College, Youngwood, in the machinist program. Ed was a member of the Grace Fellowship Church, in Everson, where he was active in the Sunday evening fellowship class. A veteran of the Marine Corps, he served as a sergeant during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnam Service Medal with three stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, National Defense Service Medal and the Good Conduct Medal. Ed was a member of the West Newton Masonic Lodge and served on the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard burial detail. Ed has always been a true outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, boating and enjoyed nature. His trips to Canada were some of his most treasured memories. Ed will be sadly missed by his loving family; his wife of 46 years, Clara (Erwin) Sebeck; his three sons, Ed Sebeck and his wife, Joleen, of Ruffsdale, Earnest Sebeck, of Export, and Albert Sebeck and his wife, Stacie, of Pittsburgh; his five grandchildren, Raine, Tommi Page, Daisy, Brennan and Griffin; his sister, Veronica Batchel, of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two brothers, Joe and Bobby Sebeck; and his sister, Rose Malik.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the ROBERT B. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. GPS: N40 degrees 06.136, W79 degrees 35.278. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday with Pastor Jake Cirigliano officiating. Full military honors will be bestowed by the Scottdale-Everson Honor Guard. The West Newton Masonic Lodge will hold a memorial service at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Ed always wanted to help his fellow veterans. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Scottdale Borough, c/o: Concerned Scottdale Veterans, 10 Mt. Pleasant Road, Scottdale, PA 15683. Love Lasts Forever!

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
