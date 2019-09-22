|
Edward Stockberger, 90, of Unity Township, died Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 7, 1929, in Pleasant Unity, a son of the late Alexander and Bertha (Terhorst) Stockberger. Prior to retirement, he worked at Saint-Gobain in Latrobe and served as president of the Possum Hollow Rod and Gun Club for 47 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Clara Stockberger, Lavina Kloock, Elizabeth Wilson and Virginia Costabile. He is survived by his wife, Marian (Dudley) Stockberger; four sons, David and wife, Gail, of Monongahela, Dennis and wife, Karen, of Latrobe, Daniel and wife, Renee, of Youngstown, and Dana Stockberger, of Latrobe; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a sister, Marie Fink, of Greensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time funeral services will be held with the Rev. David H. Clement officiating. Private interment will be in St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to . www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 22, 2019