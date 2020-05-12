Edward Sullenberger Sr., 63, of New Alexandria, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, in his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1956, in Latrobe, a son of the late Joseph and Margie (Irwin) Sullenberger. Edward was a graduate of Latrobe High School and prior to retirement, he had been employed by Shoaf Construction. He was a member of the Salem Ukrainian Club and the Old Crabtree Sportsman's Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert and Thomas Sullenberger. He is survived by his wife, Margaret H. (Wallace) Sullenberger, of Latrobe; his son, Edward Sullenberger Jr. and wife Stacey, of New Alexandria; his daughter, BethAnn McCabe and husband Ralph, of Luxor; five grandchildren, Matthew, Brittany, Kassidy, Alexia, and Katey; two great-grandchildren, Ivory and Greyson; five brothers, Joseph, Charles, William, Eugene, and Richard Sullenberger; his sister, Margaret Kopetsky; two sisters-in-law, Betty and Ann Sullenberger; and several nieces and nephews. Honoring Edward's wishes, there will be no public visitation. All services and interment are private. LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg, is in charge of arrangements. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 12, 2020.