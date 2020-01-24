Home

POWERED BY

Services
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
(724) 349-3100
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME
500 BEN FRANKLIN RD.SOUTH
Indiana, PA 15701-2343
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Chronowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward T. Chronowski Jr.


1967 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward T. Chronowski Jr. Obituary
Edward Thomas Chronowski Jr., 52, of McIntyre, Pa., died Tuesday, Jan. 21. 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, as a result of a massive stroke. He was born in 1967 in Indiana to Edward Thomas Chronowski Sr. and Jane Duffalo Chronowski. Ed was employed as a mechanic for various manufacturing companies in the area. He was an avid outdoorsman and liked hunting and flying his ultralight. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working on cars, welding, kayaking, quad riding, and spending time with his two Labradors, Midnight and Molly. He is survived by his son, Edward T. Chronowski III, of McIntyre; two grandchildren, Collin and Cayden; his girlfriend, Cindy Fisher, of McIntyre; his parents, of McIntyre; four sisters, Donna Yvanek and husband, Ron, of Indiana, Connie Parlog and husband, Roy, of Irwin, Carol Nicely, of Greensburg, and Sandy Rumbaugh and husband, Roger, of Brooksville, Fla. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Susan Kolenda; her children, Samantha Harrel and her daughter, Melony-Sue, Andrew Shirley, all of Homer City; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME, Indiana, where a funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Father Matthew Morelli officiating. Interment will be private.
Donations can be made to the estate of Edward Chronowski. Ed was a cornea donor through the CORE organization. www.bowserminich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -