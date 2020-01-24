|
|
Edward Thomas Chronowski Jr., 52, of McIntyre, Pa., died Tuesday, Jan. 21. 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, as a result of a massive stroke. He was born in 1967 in Indiana to Edward Thomas Chronowski Sr. and Jane Duffalo Chronowski. Ed was employed as a mechanic for various manufacturing companies in the area. He was an avid outdoorsman and liked hunting and flying his ultralight. He was a hard worker and enjoyed working on cars, welding, kayaking, quad riding, and spending time with his two Labradors, Midnight and Molly. He is survived by his son, Edward T. Chronowski III, of McIntyre; two grandchildren, Collin and Cayden; his girlfriend, Cindy Fisher, of McIntyre; his parents, of McIntyre; four sisters, Donna Yvanek and husband, Ron, of Indiana, Connie Parlog and husband, Roy, of Irwin, Carol Nicely, of Greensburg, and Sandy Rumbaugh and husband, Roger, of Brooksville, Fla. He is also survived by his ex-wife, Susan Kolenda; her children, Samantha Harrel and her daughter, Melony-Sue, Andrew Shirley, all of Homer City; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the BOWSER-MINICH FUNERAL HOME, Indiana, where a funeral service will begin at 4 p.m., with the Rev. Father Matthew Morelli officiating. Interment will be private.
Donations can be made to the estate of Edward Chronowski. Ed was a cornea donor through the CORE organization. www.bowserminich.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020