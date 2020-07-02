1/1
Edward U. Kristoff
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward U. Kristoff, 81, of Springdale, died Monday, June 29, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born July 5, 1938, in Superior, was a son of the late Urban and Mary Kurtik Kristoff and lived most of his life in Springdale. He was a retired equipment operator for the Pennsylvania Turnpike and a member of the Guardian Angels Parish of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale. Ed loved to feed the animals, especially his squirrels, rabbits and birds. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Kristoff; his daughter, Pamela Kristoff, of Natrona Heights; his three grandchildren, Miranda (Kris) Mullen, of Sarver, Arianna (Tyler) Lycett, of Vandergrift, and Zachary (Jayme) Lycett, of Natrona Heights; five great-grandchildren; his sister, Margaret Marsh, of Columbus, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Olearchick, and two brothers, John and Andrew Kristoff. A private viewing and blessing service will be held Friday for the family with burial to follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements are under the care of CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved