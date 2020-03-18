|
Edward W. "Edwee" Gelsdorf, 62, of Youngwood, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, after a long battle with Huntington's Chorea Disease at Westmoreland Manor.He was born July 3, 1957, in Greensburg, the son of the late Edward and Beverly (Cox) Gelsdorf, of Youngwood. Eddie was a member of Holy Cross Catholic Church and VFW Post 211 of Youngwood. In addition to his mother, Eddie is survived by his sister, Terri Lynn Gelsdorf, of Youngwood; his brother, Shawn P. Gelsdorf, of Mechanicsburg; his uncle, John Gelsdorf, of Derry; his aunt, Pat Ritenour, of Erie; his uncle, William Cox, of Columbus, Ind.; two nieces, Shannon (Keith) Anderson and Kate; two nephews, Joshua and Ian; and his two great-nieces. Eddie is also survived by his brother-in-law, George Katsuleris; and numerous cousins. There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, in the St. Martin Cemetery, Derry. The family extends a special thanks to the staff at Westmoreland Manor and Heartland Hospice who gave Eddie such excellent care. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Huntington's Disease Foundation. For online condolences, visit www.Mccauleyfuneralhomes.com.