Edward W. Gieselman III, 80, died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. He leaves his wife of 19 years, Christine Berdar Gieselman; along with four children, Michael, Elizabeth, Amy and Heidi; seven grandchildren; a brother, George; and four nieces and nephews. Mr. Gieselman attended Notre Dame University, served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War, retired from Alcoa Corp. and served as an elected Salem Township supervisor. A small memorial (luncheon) for friends and family will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Feb.10, at Kelley's Restaurant, corner of routes 22 and 819, Salem Township. The interment will be at the family plots in Syracuse, N.Y., this spring.