Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Wahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Wahl Jr.


1961 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Wahl Jr. Obituary
Edward Wahl Jr., 58, of Inwood, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Winchester Hospital. Born March 30, 1961, in Manor, he was the son of Virginia Wahl and the late Edward Wahl. He is survived by his wife, Melodie (Clements) Wahl; three sons, Kevin Wahl, Robert Roberson and Jacob Roberson; three daughters, Melissa Cuddy, Theresa Hunt and Crystal Roberson; two brothers, Robert and James; and numerous grandchildren.
Service and interment are private. Arrangements are by BROWN FUNERAL HOME.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -