|
|
Edward Wahl Jr., 58, of Inwood, W.Va., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Winchester Hospital. Born March 30, 1961, in Manor, he was the son of Virginia Wahl and the late Edward Wahl. He is survived by his wife, Melodie (Clements) Wahl; three sons, Kevin Wahl, Robert Roberson and Jacob Roberson; three daughters, Melissa Cuddy, Theresa Hunt and Crystal Roberson; two brothers, Robert and James; and numerous grandchildren.
Service and interment are private. Arrangements are by BROWN FUNERAL HOME.
Online condolences may be offered at www.BrownFuneralHomesWV.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 13, 2020