Edward Wyzlanski, 92, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born July 28, 1927, in Chalfant, a son of the late Michael and Helen Sokolowski. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner of Eddie's Photo Service in East Pittsburgh. He was a member of St. Agnes Church and was an avid fisherman who enjoyed spending weekends at his camp at Pymatuning Lake. He is survived by one sister, Apolonia "Polly" Skurnick; and was the beloved uncle to Andrew Skurnick (Janet), David Skurnick (Kathleen) and Kathleen Gregg (James). Also surviving are several great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m. Tuesday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, with a funeral Mass to follow at 10 a.m. at St. Agnes Church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Oct. 13 to Oct. 24, 2019