John Edward Yorty, 85, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born Jan. 15, 1935, in Larimer and was a son of the late Edwin and Myrtle (Hadfield) Yorty and was also preceded in death by his son, John E. Yorty Jr., and siblings Roberta Farmer and Allen Yorty. John was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict and a retired teacher for Jeannette School District. He is survived by his wife, Anna Marie (Rooney) Yorty; his children, Debra (Robert) Jones, of Mt. Pleasant, Edward Yorty, of Jeannette, Alan (Pamela) Yorty, of Bedford, Roberta Weber, of Ohio, and William (Robin) Yorty, of North Huntingdon; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a private funeral service will be held Wednesday. Interment will follow in Byerly-Fereeman Cemetery, Acme. Due to the pandemic, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Upon arriving, you may be asked to remain in your vehicle for a few minutes until others leave the building. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Westmoreland County Blind Association. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.